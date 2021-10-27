Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Earnings results for Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker last released its earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has generated $7.43 earnings per share over the last year ($5.46 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.0. Earnings for Stryker are expected to grow by 12.41% in the coming year, from $9.35 to $10.51 per share. Stryker has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Stryker will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “7351349”.

Analyst Opinion on Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

According to the issued ratings of 22 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Stryker stock is Buy based on the current 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for SYK. The average twelve-month price target for Stryker is $286.43 with a high price target of $320.00 and a low price target of $240.00.

Stryker has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.59, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $286.43, Stryker has a forecasted upside of 4.8% from its current price of $273.18. Stryker has been the subject of 14 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker has a dividend yield of 0.92%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Stryker has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of Stryker is 33.92%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Stryker will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.98% next year. This indicates that Stryker will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

In the past three months, Stryker insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $39,631,432.00 in company stock. Only 6.70% of the stock of Stryker is held by insiders. 72.58% of the stock of Stryker is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Stryker (NYSE:SYK



Earnings for Stryker are expected to grow by 12.41% in the coming year, from $9.35 to $10.51 per share. The P/E ratio of Stryker is 50.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.21. The P/E ratio of Stryker is 50.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 32.94. Stryker has a PEG Ratio of 3.08. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Stryker has a P/B Ratio of 7.85. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

