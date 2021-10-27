Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

Earnings results for Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. The company earned $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.85 million. Teleflex has generated $10.67 earnings per share over the last year ($7.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.4. Earnings for Teleflex are expected to grow by 12.49% in the coming year, from $12.97 to $14.59 per share. Teleflex has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Teleflex will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “4079822”.

Analyst Opinion on Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

According to the issued ratings of 10 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Teleflex stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for TFX. The average twelve-month price target for Teleflex is $455.80 with a high price target of $486.00 and a low price target of $415.00.

on TFX

Teleflex has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $455.80, Teleflex has a forecasted upside of 22.1% from its current price of $373.36. Teleflex has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex has a dividend yield of 0.36%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Teleflex has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Teleflex is 12.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Teleflex will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.32% next year. This indicates that Teleflex will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

In the past three months, Teleflex insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,381,988.00 in company stock. Only 1.34% of the stock of Teleflex is held by insiders. 91.38% of the stock of Teleflex is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX



Earnings for Teleflex are expected to grow by 12.49% in the coming year, from $12.97 to $14.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Teleflex is 50.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Teleflex is 50.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 32.91. Teleflex has a PEG Ratio of 1.91. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Teleflex has a P/B Ratio of 5.21. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

