Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Earnings results for Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International has generated $1.91 earnings per share over the last year ($2.55 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.6. Earnings for Tempur Sealy International are expected to grow by 13.00% in the coming year, from $3.23 to $3.65 per share. Tempur Sealy International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Tempur Sealy International will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

According to the issued ratings of 7 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Tempur Sealy International stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for TPX. The average twelve-month price target for Tempur Sealy International is $45.86 with a high price target of $55.00 and a low price target of $33.75.

on TPX

Tempur Sealy International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.86, Tempur Sealy International has a forecasted downside of 3.6% from its current price of $47.56. Tempur Sealy International has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International has a dividend yield of 0.75%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Tempur Sealy International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Tempur Sealy International is 18.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Tempur Sealy International will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.86% next year. This indicates that Tempur Sealy International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

In the past three months, Tempur Sealy International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $14,126,665.00 in company stock. Only 3.78% of the stock of Tempur Sealy International is held by insiders. 93.18% of the stock of Tempur Sealy International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX



Earnings for Tempur Sealy International are expected to grow by 13.00% in the coming year, from $3.23 to $3.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Tempur Sealy International is 18.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Tempur Sealy International is 18.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 21.96. Tempur Sealy International has a PEG Ratio of 0.68. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Tempur Sealy International has a P/B Ratio of 19.41. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here