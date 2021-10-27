Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Textron (NYSE:TXT)

Earnings results for Textron (NYSE:TXT)

Textron last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Textron has generated $2.07 earnings per share over the last year ($3.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.5. Earnings for Textron are expected to grow by 19.82% in the coming year, from $3.28 to $3.93 per share. Textron has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Textron will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 402-970-0847 with passcode “6190396”.

Analyst Opinion on Textron (NYSE:TXT)

According to the issued ratings of 8 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Textron stock is Buy based on the current 8 buy ratings for TXT. The average twelve-month price target for Textron is $78.38 with a high price target of $95.00 and a low price target of $55.00.

on TXT

Textron has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $78.38, Textron has a forecasted upside of 8.2% from its current price of $72.46. Textron has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Textron (NYSE:TXT)

Textron has a dividend yield of 0.11%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Textron does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Textron is 3.86%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Textron will have a dividend payout ratio of 2.04% next year. This indicates that Textron will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Textron (NYSE:TXT)

In the past three months, Textron insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $131,053.00 in company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Textron is held by insiders. 85.86% of the stock of Textron is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Textron (NYSE:TXT



Earnings for Textron are expected to grow by 19.82% in the coming year, from $3.28 to $3.93 per share. The P/E ratio of Textron is 23.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Textron is 23.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 22.30. Textron has a PEG Ratio of 0.76. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Textron has a P/B Ratio of 2.84. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here