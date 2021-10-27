Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

Earnings results for TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International last announced its earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. TFI International has generated $3.30 earnings per share over the last year ($5.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.6. Earnings for TFI International are expected to grow by 26.61% in the coming year, from $4.66 to $5.90 per share. TFI International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

According to the issued ratings of 16 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for TFI International stock is Buy based on the current 3 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for TFII. The average twelve-month price target for TFI International is $119.83 with a high price target of $155.00 and a low price target of $78.00.

TFI International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $119.83, TFI International has a forecasted upside of 3.5% from its current price of $115.81. TFI International has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International has a dividend yield of 0.78%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. TFI International has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of TFI International is 27.88%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, TFI International will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.59% next year. This indicates that TFI International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

In the past three months, TFI International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 57.07% of the stock of TFI International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TFI International (NYSE:TFII



Earnings for TFI International are expected to grow by 26.61% in the coming year, from $4.66 to $5.90 per share. The P/E ratio of TFI International is 22.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of TFI International is 22.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 43.90. TFI International has a PEG Ratio of 0.76. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. TFI International has a P/B Ratio of 6.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

