Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

Earnings results for The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group last released its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $919 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.76 million. The Carlyle Group has generated $2.05 earnings per share over the last year ($7.22 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.8. Earnings for The Carlyle Group are expected to grow by 11.84% in the coming year, from $3.21 to $3.59 per share. The Carlyle Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. The Carlyle Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

According to the issued ratings of 9 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for The Carlyle Group stock is Buy based on the current 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for CG. The average twelve-month price target for The Carlyle Group is $40.95 with a high price target of $65.00 and a low price target of $9.00.

The Carlyle Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.95, The Carlyle Group has a forecasted downside of 27.3% from its current price of $56.29. The Carlyle Group has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group pays a meaningful dividend of 1.80%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Carlyle Group has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Carlyle Group is 48.78%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Carlyle Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.86% next year. This indicates that The Carlyle Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

In the past three months, The Carlyle Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $532,749,616.00 in company stock. 36.30% of the stock of The Carlyle Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 39.48% of the stock of The Carlyle Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG



Earnings for The Carlyle Group are expected to grow by 11.84% in the coming year, from $3.21 to $3.59 per share. The P/E ratio of The Carlyle Group is 7.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.21. The P/E ratio of The Carlyle Group is 7.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.94. The Carlyle Group has a P/B Ratio of 6.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

