Must-See Earnings Estimates for: The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

Earnings results for The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group last released its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The firm earned $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group has generated $5.78 earnings per share over the last year ($5.91 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. Earnings for The Hartford Financial Services Group are expected to grow by 17.21% in the coming year, from $5.87 to $6.88 per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. The Hartford Financial Services Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, October 29th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

According to the issued ratings of 11 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for The Hartford Financial Services Group stock is Buy based on the current 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for HIG. The average twelve-month price target for The Hartford Financial Services Group is $74.69 with a high price target of $93.00 and a low price target of $67.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $74.69, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a forecasted upside of 2.4% from its current price of $72.94. The Hartford Financial Services Group has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group pays a meaningful dividend of 1.90%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Hartford Financial Services Group has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Hartford Financial Services Group is 24.22%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Hartford Financial Services Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.35% next year. This indicates that The Hartford Financial Services Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

In the past three months, The Hartford Financial Services Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,919,874.00 in company stock. Only 1.55% of the stock of The Hartford Financial Services Group is held by insiders. 91.07% of the stock of The Hartford Financial Services Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG



Earnings for The Hartford Financial Services Group are expected to grow by 17.21% in the coming year, from $5.87 to $6.88 per share. The P/E ratio of The Hartford Financial Services Group is 12.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of The Hartford Financial Services Group is 12.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.95. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.68. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.43. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

