Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Earnings results for The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey last issued its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The business earned $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. The Hershey has generated $6.29 earnings per share over the last year ($6.88 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.4. Earnings for The Hershey are expected to grow by 7.95% in the coming year, from $6.92 to $7.47 per share. The Hershey has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. The Hershey will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13708702”.

Analyst Opinion on The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

According to the issued ratings of 11 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for The Hershey stock is Buy based on the current 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for HSY. The average twelve-month price target for The Hershey is $179.91 with a high price target of $194.00 and a low price target of $149.00.

The Hershey has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.55, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $179.91, The Hershey has a forecasted downside of 1.0% from its current price of $181.71. The Hershey has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey pays a meaningful dividend of 2.00%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Hershey has been increasing its dividend for 12 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Hershey is 57.23%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Hershey will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.19% next year. This indicates that The Hershey will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

In the past three months, The Hershey insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,939,955.00 in company stock. Only 0.32% of the stock of The Hershey is held by insiders. 52.34% of the stock of The Hershey is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Hershey (NYSE:HSY



Earnings for The Hershey are expected to grow by 7.95% in the coming year, from $6.92 to $7.47 per share. The P/E ratio of The Hershey is 26.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.21. The P/E ratio of The Hershey is 26.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 42.61. The Hershey has a PEG Ratio of 3.30. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Hershey has a P/B Ratio of 16.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

