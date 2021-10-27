Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW)

Earnings results for Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW)

Tradeweb Markets last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.73 million. Tradeweb Markets has generated $1.27 earnings per share over the last year ($1.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.7. Earnings for Tradeweb Markets are expected to grow by 11.04% in the coming year, from $1.54 to $1.71 per share. Tradeweb Markets has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Tradeweb Markets will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW)

According to the issued ratings of 10 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Tradeweb Markets stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for TW. The average twelve-month price target for Tradeweb Markets is $87.90 with a high price target of $105.00 and a low price target of $72.00.

Tradeweb Markets has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $87.90, Tradeweb Markets has a forecasted upside of 0.6% from its current price of $87.39. Tradeweb Markets has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW)

Tradeweb Markets has a dividend yield of 0.37%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Tradeweb Markets has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Tradeweb Markets is 25.20%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Tradeweb Markets will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.71% next year. This indicates that Tradeweb Markets will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW)

In the past three months, Tradeweb Markets insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,216,792.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Tradeweb Markets is held by insiders. 44.40% of the stock of Tradeweb Markets is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW



Earnings for Tradeweb Markets are expected to grow by 11.04% in the coming year, from $1.54 to $1.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Tradeweb Markets is 81.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22 and the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.95. Tradeweb Markets has a P/B Ratio of 3.99. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

