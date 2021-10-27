Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Earnings results for VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. VeriSign has generated $7.07 earnings per share over the last year ($5.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.1. Earnings for VeriSign are expected to grow by 11.90% in the coming year, from $5.38 to $6.02 per share. VeriSign has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. VeriSign will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Analyst Opinion on VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for VeriSign stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for VRSN. The average twelve-month price target for VeriSign is $245.50 with a high price target of $246.00 and a low price target of $245.00.

VeriSign has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $245.50, VeriSign has a forecasted upside of 13.8% from its current price of $215.71. VeriSign has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign does not currently pay a dividend. VeriSign does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

In the past three months, VeriSign insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,564,762.00 in company stock. Only 1.27% of the stock of VeriSign is held by insiders. 88.46% of the stock of VeriSign is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)



Earnings for VeriSign are expected to grow by 11.90% in the coming year, from $5.38 to $6.02 per share. The P/E ratio of VeriSign is 39.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of VeriSign is 39.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 40.75.

