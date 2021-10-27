How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

Earnings results for West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services has generated $4.76 earnings per share over the last year ($6.84 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.4. Earnings for West Pharmaceutical Services are expected to grow by 5.96% in the coming year, from $8.22 to $8.71 per share. West Pharmaceutical Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. West Pharmaceutical Services will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “5587559”.

Analyst Opinion on West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for West Pharmaceutical Services stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for WST. The average twelve-month price target for West Pharmaceutical Services is $475.00 with a high price target of $475.00 and a low price target of $475.00.

on WST

West Pharmaceutical Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $475.00, West Pharmaceutical Services has a forecasted upside of 13.0% from its current price of $420.30. West Pharmaceutical Services has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services has a dividend yield of 0.16%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. West Pharmaceutical Services has been increasing its dividend for 26 years. The dividend payout ratio of West Pharmaceutical Services is 14.29%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, West Pharmaceutical Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.81% next year. This indicates that West Pharmaceutical Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

In the past three months, West Pharmaceutical Services insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,456,471.00 in company stock. Only 0.66% of the stock of West Pharmaceutical Services is held by insiders. 92.74% of the stock of West Pharmaceutical Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST



Earnings for West Pharmaceutical Services are expected to grow by 5.96% in the coming year, from $8.22 to $8.71 per share. The P/E ratio of West Pharmaceutical Services is 61.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.21. The P/E ratio of West Pharmaceutical Services is 61.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 32.94. West Pharmaceutical Services has a PEG Ratio of 1.96. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. West Pharmaceutical Services has a P/B Ratio of 16.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here