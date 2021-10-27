Wall street estimates Earnings report Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Earnings results for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital last released its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. The firm earned $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Western Digital has generated $3.74 earnings per share over the last year ($2.60 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.7. Earnings for Western Digital are expected to grow by 30.94% in the coming year, from $9.73 to $12.74 per share. Western Digital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Western Digital will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

According to the issued ratings of 19 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Western Digital stock is Buy based on the current 5 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for WDC. The average twelve-month price target for Western Digital is $88.16 with a high price target of $140.00 and a low price target of $62.00.

Western Digital has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.74, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $88.16, Western Digital has a forecasted upside of 56.5% from its current price of $56.32. Western Digital has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital does not currently pay a dividend. Western Digital does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Western Digital will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.70% next year. This indicates that Western Digital will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

In the past three months, Western Digital insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $229,570.00 in company stock. Only 0.12% of the stock of Western Digital is held by insiders. 79.17% of the stock of Western Digital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC



Earnings for Western Digital are expected to grow by 30.94% in the coming year, from $9.73 to $12.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Western Digital is 21.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Western Digital is 21.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 40.75. Western Digital has a P/B Ratio of 1.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

