Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results WEX (NYSE:WEX)

WEX last posted its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.56. The business earned $459.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.26 million. WEX has generated $4.87 earnings per share over the last year (($7.61) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for WEX are expected to grow by 34.29% in the coming year, from $7.29 to $9.79 per share. WEX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. WEX will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 647-362-9199 with passcode “2237921”.

Analyst Opinion on WEX (NYSE:WEX)

According to the issued ratings of 12 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for WEX stock is Buy based on the current 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for WEX. The average twelve-month price target for WEX is $229.75 with a high price target of $250.00 and a low price target of $195.00.

WEX has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $229.75, WEX has a forecasted upside of 19.4% from its current price of $192.37. WEX has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: WEX (NYSE:WEX)

WEX does not currently pay a dividend. WEX does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: WEX (NYSE:WEX)

In the past three months, WEX insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.26% of the stock of WEX is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of WEX (NYSE:WEX



Earnings for WEX are expected to grow by 34.29% in the coming year, from $7.29 to $9.79 per share. The P/E ratio of WEX is -25.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. WEX has a PEG Ratio of 0.87. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. WEX has a P/B Ratio of 4.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

