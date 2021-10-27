Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Earnings results for Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public last announced its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. The business earned $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Its revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Willis Towers Watson Public has generated $11.70 earnings per share over the last year ($11.63 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.0. Earnings for Willis Towers Watson Public are expected to grow by 8.04% in the coming year, from $13.55 to $14.64 per share. Willis Towers Watson Public has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Willis Towers Watson Public will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “9467436”.

Analyst Opinion on Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW)

According to the issued ratings of 7 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Willis Towers Watson Public stock is Buy based on the current 4 hold ratings, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for WLTW. The average twelve-month price target for Willis Towers Watson Public is $234.01 with a high price target of $285.00 and a low price target of $159.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $234.01, Willis Towers Watson Public has a forecasted downside of 4.1% from its current price of $244.01. Willis Towers Watson Public has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public pays a meaningful dividend of 1.31%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Willis Towers Watson Public has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Willis Towers Watson Public is 27.35%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Willis Towers Watson Public will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.86% next year. This indicates that Willis Towers Watson Public will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW)

In the past three months, Willis Towers Watson Public insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.85% of the stock of Willis Towers Watson Public is held by insiders. 89.66% of the stock of Willis Towers Watson Public is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW)



Earnings for Willis Towers Watson Public are expected to grow by 8.04% in the coming year, from $13.55 to $14.64 per share. The P/E ratio of Willis Towers Watson Public is 20.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Willis Towers Watson Public is 20.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.93. Willis Towers Watson Public has a P/B Ratio of 2.88. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

