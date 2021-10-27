Earnings and Growth Analysis : Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL)

Earnings results for Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy last issued its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy has generated $2.79 earnings per share over the last year ($2.93 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.0. Earnings for Xcel Energy are expected to grow by 6.38% in the coming year, from $2.98 to $3.17 per share. Xcel Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Xcel Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “5692678”.

Analyst Opinion on Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Xcel Energy stock is Buy based on the current 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for XEL. The average twelve-month price target for Xcel Energy is $73.00 with a high price target of $76.00 and a low price target of $65.00.

on XEL

Xcel Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $73.00, Xcel Energy has a forecasted upside of 13.2% from its current price of $64.48. Xcel Energy has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 2.83%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Xcel Energy has been increasing its dividend for 18 years. The dividend payout ratio of Xcel Energy is 65.59%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Xcel Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 57.73% next year. This indicates that Xcel Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL)

In the past three months, Xcel Energy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,789,686.00 in company stock. Only 0.21% of the stock of Xcel Energy is held by insiders. 76.33% of the stock of Xcel Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL



Earnings for Xcel Energy are expected to grow by 6.38% in the coming year, from $2.98 to $3.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Xcel Energy is 22.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.17. The P/E ratio of Xcel Energy is 22.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 14.30. Xcel Energy has a PEG Ratio of 3.70. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Xcel Energy has a P/B Ratio of 2.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here