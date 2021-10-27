Earnings and Growth Analysis : Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Earnings results for Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands last posted its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm earned $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands has generated $3.62 earnings per share over the last year ($4.36 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.9. Earnings for Yum! Brands are expected to grow by 8.80% in the coming year, from $4.43 to $4.82 per share. Yum! Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Yum! Brands will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:15 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

According to the issued ratings of 20 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Yum! Brands stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 11 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for YUM. The average twelve-month price target for Yum! Brands is $128.16 with a high price target of $148.00 and a low price target of $103.00.

Yum! Brands has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.35, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 11 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $128.16, Yum! Brands has a forecasted upside of 1.6% from its current price of $126.18. Yum! Brands has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands pays a meaningful dividend of 1.59%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Yum! Brands has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Yum! Brands is 55.25%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Yum! Brands will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.49% next year. This indicates that Yum! Brands will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

In the past three months, Yum! Brands insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,162,029.00 in company stock. Only 0.37% of the stock of Yum! Brands is held by insiders. 78.31% of the stock of Yum! Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM



