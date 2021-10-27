Nothing seems to bother Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Earnings results for Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm earned $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Zendesk has generated ($1.12) earnings per share over the last year (($1.86) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Zendesk are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.81) to ($0.70) per share. Zendesk has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Zendesk will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

According to the issued ratings of 12 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Zendesk stock is Buy based on the current 12 buy ratings for ZEN. The average twelve-month price target for Zendesk is $176.73 with a high price target of $193.00 and a low price target of $145.00.

on ZEN

Zendesk has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 12 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $176.73, Zendesk has a forecasted upside of 41.4% from its current price of $124.95. Zendesk has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk does not currently pay a dividend. Zendesk does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

In the past three months, Zendesk insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $14,698,797.00 in company stock. Only 3.60% of the stock of Zendesk is held by insiders. 94.16% of the stock of Zendesk is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN



Earnings for Zendesk are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.81) to ($0.70) per share. The P/E ratio of Zendesk is -67.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Zendesk is -67.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Zendesk has a P/B Ratio of 33.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

