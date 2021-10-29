, Will stock surge before Earnings results? Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Earnings results for Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare last announced its earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company earned $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.79 million. Its revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Addus HomeCare has generated $2.79 earnings per share over the last year ($2.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.9. Earnings for Addus HomeCare are expected to grow by 16.13% in the coming year, from $3.10 to $3.60 per share. Addus HomeCare has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Addus HomeCare will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “6998238”.

Analyst Opinion on Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Addus HomeCare stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for ADUS. The average twelve-month price target for Addus HomeCare is $115.00 with a high price target of $115.00 and a low price target of $115.00.

Addus HomeCare has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $115.00, Addus HomeCare has a forecasted upside of 31.4% from its current price of $87.49. Addus HomeCare has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare does not currently pay a dividend. Addus HomeCare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

In the past three months, Addus HomeCare insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $95,821.00 in company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of Addus HomeCare is held by insiders. 92.09% of the stock of Addus HomeCare is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS



The P/E ratio of Addus HomeCare is 36.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Addus HomeCare is 36.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 32.94. Addus HomeCare has a PEG Ratio of 1.86. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Addus HomeCare has a P/B Ratio of 2.67. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

