Must-See Earnings Estimates ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Earnings results for ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN last announced its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company earned $143.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.20 million. ADTRAN has generated $0.16 earnings per share over the last year ($0.36 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.6. Earnings for ADTRAN are expected to grow by 54.55% in the coming year, from $0.44 to $0.68 per share. ADTRAN has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. ADTRAN will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 10:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for ADTRAN stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for ADTN. The average twelve-month price target for ADTRAN is $23.33 with a high price target of $29.00 and a low price target of $18.00.

ADTRAN has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.33, ADTRAN has a forecasted upside of 28.1% from its current price of $18.21. ADTRAN has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN pays a meaningful dividend of 2.00%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ADTRAN has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ADTRAN is 225.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, ADTRAN will have a dividend payout ratio of 52.94% next year. This indicates that ADTRAN will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

In the past three months, ADTRAN insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.35% of the stock of ADTRAN is held by insiders. 92.03% of the stock of ADTRAN is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN



Earnings for ADTRAN are expected to grow by 54.55% in the coming year, from $0.44 to $0.68 per share. The P/E ratio of ADTRAN is 50.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of ADTRAN is 50.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.29. ADTRAN has a P/B Ratio of 2.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

