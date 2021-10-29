Earnings and Growth Analysis : Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

Earnings results for Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. The firm earned $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.66 million. Affiliated Managers Group has generated $13.36 earnings per share over the last year ($10.03 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7. Earnings for Affiliated Managers Group are expected to grow by 17.11% in the coming year, from $17.01 to $19.92 per share. Affiliated Managers Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Affiliated Managers Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 1st at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13724410”.

Analyst Opinion on Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Affiliated Managers Group stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for AMG. The average twelve-month price target for Affiliated Managers Group is $196.50 with a high price target of $246.00 and a low price target of $148.00.

Dividend Strength: Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group has a dividend yield of 0.03%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Affiliated Managers Group has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Affiliated Managers Group is 0.30%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Affiliated Managers Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 0.20% next year. This indicates that Affiliated Managers Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

In the past three months, Affiliated Managers Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $476,910.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.70% of the stock of Affiliated Managers Group is held by insiders. 98.38% of the stock of Affiliated Managers Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG



