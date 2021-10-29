Wall street estimates Earnings report Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Earnings results for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty last posted its earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Agree Realty has generated $3.23 earnings per share over the last year ($1.63 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.1. Earnings for Agree Realty are expected to grow by 7.93% in the coming year, from $3.53 to $3.81 per share. Agree Realty has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Agree Realty will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

According to the issued ratings of 7 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Agree Realty stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for ADC. The average twelve-month price target for Agree Realty is $79.61 with a high price target of $83.00 and a low price target of $74.25.

on ADC’s analyst rating history

Agree Realty has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $79.61, Agree Realty has a forecasted upside of 10.8% from its current price of $71.82. Agree Realty has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.66%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Agree Realty does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Agree Realty is 80.50%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Agree Realty will have a dividend payout ratio of 68.24% next year. This indicates that Agree Realty will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

In the past three months, Agree Realty insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $2,040,283.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of Agree Realty is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC



Earnings for Agree Realty are expected to grow by 7.93% in the coming year, from $3.53 to $3.81 per share. The P/E ratio of Agree Realty is 44.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Agree Realty is 44.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. Agree Realty has a P/B Ratio of 1.71. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here