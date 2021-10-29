Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

Earnings results for Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Alexander’s stock is Hold based on the current 1 hold rating for ALX. The average twelve-month price target for Alexander’s is $280.00 with a high price target of $280.00 and a low price target of $280.00.

on ALX’s analyst rating history

Alexander’s has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $280.00, Alexander’s has a forecasted downside of 0.9% from its current price of $282.61. Alexander’s has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.39%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Alexander’s has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Alexander’s is 111.73%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Alexander’s will have a dividend payout ratio of 87.08% in the coming year. This indicates that Alexander’s may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

In the past three months, Alexander’s insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 26.22% of the stock of Alexander’s is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 34.29% of the stock of Alexander’s is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX



Earnings for Alexander’s are expected to grow by 9.95% in the coming year, from $18.80 to $20.67 per share. The P/E ratio of Alexander’s is 21.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of Alexander’s is 21.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. Alexander’s has a P/B Ratio of 7.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here