Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Target Raised by Barclays PLC to $38.00

Allegro MicroSystems stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Allegro MicroSystems stock Target Raised by Barclays PLC on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $38.00. The analysts previously had $30.00 target price. Barclays PLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $34.37. 133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611237. On Thursday, Shares of Allegro MicroSystems closed at $34.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average is $28.35.Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $36.85. While on yearly highs and lows, Allegro MicroSystems today has traded high as $34.43 and has touched $33.99 on the downward trend.

Allegro MicroSystems Earnings and What to expect:

Allegro MicroSystems last posted its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm earned $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Allegro MicroSystems has generated $0.24 earnings per share over the last year ($1.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.5. Earnings for Allegro MicroSystems are expected to grow by 22.22% in the coming year, from $0.63 to $0.77 per share.

Earnings for Allegro MicroSystems are expected to grow by 22.22% in the coming year, from $0.63 to $0.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Allegro MicroSystems is 30.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Allegro MicroSystems is 30.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.22. Allegro MicroSystems has a P/B Ratio of 10.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$33.17 And 5 day price change is $0.50 (1.50%) with average volume for 5 day average is 758,480. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $31.44 and 20 day price change is $1.87 (5.85%) and average 20 day moving volume is 511,420. 50 day moving average is $31.65 and 50 day price change is $6.00 ( 21.56%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 647,976. 200 day moving average is $28.35 and 200 day price change is $0.88 (2.67%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 719,631.

Other owners latest trading in Allegro MicroSystems :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by M&T Bank Corp were 9,027 which equates to market value of $0.29M and appx 0.00% owners of Allegro MicroSystems

On 10/22/2021 shares held by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale were 150,000 which equates to market value of $4.77M and appx 0.00% owners of Allegro MicroSystems

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Toth Financial Advisory Corp were 18,400 which equates to market value of $0.59M and appx 0.10% owners of Allegro MicroSystems

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 42.09% for Allegro MicroSystems

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING