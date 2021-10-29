Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Altria Group stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Altria Group Downgraded by Morgan Stanley on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Equal Weight. The analysts previously had rating of Overweight.

Shares of Altria Group traded down -$0.37 on Thursday, reaching $44.20. 5966780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7389893. Shares of Altria Group were trading at $44.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average is $47.70.Altria Group has a 12 month low of $44.18 and a 12 month high of $52.59. While on yearly highs and lows, Altria Group’s today has traded high as $44.66 and has touched $44.18 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Altria Group Earnings and What to expect:

Altria Group last released its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm earned $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has generated $4.36 earnings per share over the last year ($2.45 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.1. Earnings for Altria Group are expected to grow by 4.75% in the coming year, from $4.63 to $4.85 per share. Altria Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Altria Group are expected to grow by 4.75% in the coming year, from $4.63 to $4.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Altria Group is 18.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of Altria Group is 18.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 43.20. Altria Group has a PEG Ratio of 2.73. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Altria Group has a P/B Ratio of 28.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $46.49 And 5 day price change is -$3.93 (-8.15%) with average volume for 5 day average is 8,080,755. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $47.24 and 20 day price change is -$1.57 (-3.42%) and average 20 day moving volume is 6,658,609. 50 day moving average is $48.31 and 50 day price change is -$3.95 ( -8.19%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 6,893,833. 200 day moving average is $47.70 and 200 day price change is $3.18 (7.74%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 8,084,186.

Other owners latest trading in Altria Group :

On 10/29/2021 shares held by True Link Financial Advisors LLC were 785 which equates to market value of $36K and appx 0.00% owners of Altria Group

On 10/29/2021 shares held by Good Life Advisors LLC were 28,417 which equates to market value of $1.29M and appx 0.20% owners of Altria Group

On 10/29/2021 shares held by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. were 9,026 which equates to market value of $0.41M and appx 0.10% owners of Altria Group

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 59.44% for Altria Group

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING