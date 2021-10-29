Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to $4,200.00

Amazon.com stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Amazon.com stock Target Raised by Credit Suisse Group AG on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $4,200.00. The analysts previously had $4,100.00 target price. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Amazon.com traded down -$151.08 on Thursday, reaching $3,295.49. 211907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2988094. On Thursday, Shares of Amazon.com closed at $3,295.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,368.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3,324.72.Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. While on yearly highs and lows, Amazon.com today has traded high as $3,303.05 and has touched $3,273.32 on the downward trend.

Amazon.com Earnings and What to expect:

Amazon.com last released its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $2.60. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has generated $41.83 earnings per share over the last year ($57.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.1. Earnings for Amazon.com are expected to grow by 29.57% in the coming year, from $52.18 to $67.61 per share.

The P/E ratio of Amazon.com is 60.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Amazon.com is 60.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 21.93. Amazon.com has a PEG Ratio of 2.41. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Amazon.com has a P/B Ratio of 18.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$3,374.21 And 5 day price change is $11.56 (0.34%) with average volume for 5 day average is 3,294,820. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $3,332.29 and 20 day price change is $161.53 (4.92%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,859,685. 50 day moving average is $3,368.67 and 50 day price change is $245.35 ( 7.66%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,928,476. 200 day moving average is $3,324.72 and 200 day price change is $280.68 (8.87%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 3,391,010.

Other owners latest trading in Amazon.com :

On 10/29/2021 shares held by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY were 76,903 which equates to market value of $252.63M and appx 4.70% owners of Amazon.com

On 10/29/2021 shares held by ODonnell Financial Services LLC were 289 which equates to market value of $0.95M and appx 0.50% owners of Amazon.com

On 10/29/2021 shares held by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC were 160 which equates to market value of $0.53M and appx 0.10% owners of Amazon.com

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 57.67% for Amazon.com

