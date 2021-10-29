How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

Earnings results for AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment last released its quarterly earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AMC Entertainment has generated ($16.15) earnings per share over the last year (($16.75) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for AMC Entertainment are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.75) to ($0.60) per share. AMC Entertainment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

According to the issued ratings of 7 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for AMC Entertainment stock is Sell based on the current 5 sell ratings and 2 hold ratings for AMC. The average twelve-month price target for AMC Entertainment is $6.10 with a high price target of $16.00 and a low price target of $1.00.

AMC Entertainment has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.29, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 5 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.10, AMC Entertainment has a forecasted downside of 82.7% from its current price of $35.23. AMC Entertainment has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment does not currently pay a dividend. AMC Entertainment does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

In the past three months, AMC Entertainment insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,579,640.00 in company stock. Only 0.58% of the stock of AMC Entertainment is held by insiders. Only 24.90% of the stock of AMC Entertainment is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC



Earnings for AMC Entertainment are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.75) to ($0.60) per share. The P/E ratio of AMC Entertainment is -2.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

