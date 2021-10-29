Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

Earnings results for Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco last announced its earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm earned $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.82 million. Ameresco has generated $1.18 earnings per share over the last year ($1.36 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.9. Earnings for Ameresco are expected to grow by 17.97% in the coming year, from $1.28 to $1.51 per share. Ameresco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Ameresco will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 1st at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

According to the issued ratings of 10 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Ameresco stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for AMRC. The average twelve-month price target for Ameresco is $67.89 with a high price target of $80.00 and a low price target of $51.00.

Ameresco has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco does not currently pay a dividend. Ameresco does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

In the past three months, Ameresco insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $14,315,875.00 in company stock. 41.68% of the stock of Ameresco is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 49.15% of the stock of Ameresco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC



Earnings for Ameresco are expected to grow by 17.97% in the coming year, from $1.28 to $1.51 per share. The P/E ratio of Ameresco is 58.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Ameresco is 58.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.54. Ameresco has a PEG Ratio of 3.00. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ameresco has a P/B Ratio of 7.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

