Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Earnings results for American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT)

American National Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT)

like American National Group stock less than the stock of other Finance companies. 62.32% of gave American National Group an outperform vote while finance companies recieve an average of 62.58% outperform votes by .

There is not enough analysis data for American National Group.

Dividend Strength: American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT)

American National Group pays a meaningful dividend of 1.73%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. American National Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT)

In the past three months, American National Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 24.86% of the stock of American National Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 64.69% of the stock of American National Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT



American National Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.85. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

