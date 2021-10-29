Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Earnings results for American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company earned $128.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124 million. American States Water has generated $2.33 earnings per share over the last year ($2.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.5. Earnings for American States Water are expected to grow by 4.44% in the coming year, from $2.48 to $2.59 per share. American States Water has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. American States Water will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 2:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for American States Water stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for AWR. The average twelve-month price target for American States Water is $92.50 with a high price target of $98.00 and a low price target of $87.00.

on AWR’s analyst rating history

American States Water has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $92.50, American States Water has a forecasted upside of 1.5% from its current price of $91.14. American States Water has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water pays a meaningful dividend of 1.62%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. American States Water has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of American States Water is 62.66%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, American States Water will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.37% next year. This indicates that American States Water will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

In the past three months, American States Water insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,155,377.00 in company stock. Only 0.97% of the stock of American States Water is held by insiders. 69.21% of the stock of American States Water is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American States Water (NYSE:AWR



Earnings for American States Water are expected to grow by 4.44% in the coming year, from $2.48 to $2.59 per share. The P/E ratio of American States Water is 36.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of American States Water is 36.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 14.22. American States Water has a P/B Ratio of 5.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

