American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Target Raised by KeyCorp to $311.00

American Tower stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. American Tower stock Target Raised by KeyCorp on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $311.00. The analysts previously had $302.00 target price. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of American Tower traded down -$2.64 on Thursday, reaching $283.37. 133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1632460. On Thursday, Shares of American Tower closed at $283.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.61 and its 200 day moving average is $257.93.American Tower has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. While on yearly highs and lows, American Tower today has traded high as $284.93 and has touched $282.40 on the downward trend.

American Tower Earnings and What to expect:

American Tower last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.69. The firm earned $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Its revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has generated $8.44 earnings per share over the last year ($4.96 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.7. Earnings for American Tower are expected to grow by 7.87% in the coming year, from $9.28 to $10.01 per share.

The P/E ratio of American Tower is 57.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of American Tower is 57.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.99. American Tower has a PEG Ratio of 2.07. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. American Tower has a P/B Ratio of 27.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$285.48 And 5 day price change is $6.97 (2.50%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,421,040. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $272.17 and 20 day price change is $20.60 (7.76%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,484,115. 50 day moving average is $282.61 and 50 day price change is $2.63 ( 0.93%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,518,468. 200 day moving average is $257.93 and 200 day price change is $69.55 (32.13%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,784,990.

Other owners latest trading in American Tower :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Sigma Planning Corp were 8,971 which equates to market value of $2.38M and appx 0.10% owners of American Tower

On 10/28/2021 shares held by M&T Bank Corp were 311,325 which equates to market value of $82.63M and appx 0.40% owners of American Tower

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Signaturefd LLC were 5,298 which equates to market value of $1.41M and appx 0.00% owners of American Tower

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 89.57% for American Tower

