Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Downgraded by Barclays PLC to Equal Weight

Annaly Capital Management stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Annaly Capital Management Downgraded by Barclays PLC on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Equal Weight. The analysts previously had rating of Overweight.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management traded down -$0.09 on Thursday, reaching $8.48. 10098174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15740231. Shares of Annaly Capital Management were trading at $8.48 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73.Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $9.64. While on yearly highs and lows, Annaly Capital Management's today has traded high as $8.60 and has touched $8.43 on the downward trend.

Annaly Capital Management Earnings and What to expect:

Annaly Capital Management last issued its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year ($2.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.7. Earnings for Annaly Capital Management are expected to decrease by -7.27% in the coming year, from $1.10 to $1.02 per share. Annaly Capital Management has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Annaly Capital Management are expected to decrease by -7.27% in the coming year, from $1.10 to $1.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Annaly Capital Management is 3.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Annaly Capital Management is 3.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.99. Annaly Capital Management has a PEG Ratio of 1.55. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Annaly Capital Management has a P/B Ratio of 0.96. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $8.61 And 5 day price change is -$0.20 (-2.36%) with average volume for 5 day average is 12,480,060. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $8.58 and 20 day price change is $0.02 (0.30%) and average 20 day moving volume is 12,853,300. 50 day moving average is $8.63 and 50 day price change is $0.06 ( 0.77%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 13,778,946. 200 day moving average is $8.73 and 200 day price change is $0.17 (2.11%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 15,309,784.

Other owners latest trading in Annaly Capital Management :

On 10/29/2021 shares held by Good Life Advisors LLC were 11,084 which equates to market value of $93K and appx 0.00% owners of Annaly Capital Management

On 10/29/2021 shares held by PAX Financial Group LLC were 24,922 which equates to market value of $0.21M and appx 0.10% owners of Annaly Capital Management

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Sigma Planning Corp were 93,996 which equates to market value of $0.79M and appx 0.00% owners of Annaly Capital Management

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 42.40% for Annaly Capital Management

