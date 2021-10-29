Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Target Raised by Mizuho – 2 stars to $450.00

Anthem stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Anthem stock Target Raised by Mizuho – 2 stars on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $450.00. The analysts previously had $385.00 target price. Mizuho – 2 stars’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Anthem traded down -$2.40 on Thursday, reaching $430.96. 107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1146791. On Thursday, Shares of Anthem closed at $430.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $385.06 and its 200 day moving average is $366.78.Anthem has a 12 month low of $269.01 and a 12 month high of $439.90. While on yearly highs and lows, Anthem today has traded high as $432.92 and has touched $430.96 on the downward trend.

Anthem Earnings and What to expect:

Anthem last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 19th, 2021. The reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company earned $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Anthem has generated $22.48 earnings per share over the last year ($17.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.5. Earnings for Anthem are expected to grow by 11.72% in the coming year, from $25.60 to $28.60 per share. Anthem has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Anthem are expected to grow by 11.72% in the coming year, from $25.60 to $28.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Anthem is 25.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Anthem is 25.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.05. Anthem has a PEG Ratio of 1.07. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Anthem has a P/B Ratio of 3.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$434.24 And 5 day price change is $2.95 (0.69%) with average volume for 5 day average is 972,640. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $399.09 and 20 day price change is $60.56 (16.24%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,156,625. 50 day moving average is $385.06 and 50 day price change is $61.96 ( 16.68%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,091,914. 200 day moving average is $366.78 and 200 day price change is $102.93 (31.15%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,162,343.

Other owners latest trading in Anthem :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC were 4,395 which equates to market value of $1.64M and appx 0.30% owners of Anthem

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Sigma Planning Corp were 2,315 which equates to market value of $0.86M and appx 0.00% owners of Anthem

On 10/28/2021 shares held by M&T Bank Corp were 83,972 which equates to market value of $31.31M and appx 0.10% owners of Anthem

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 86.69% for Anthem

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING