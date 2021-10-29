How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Earnings results for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $1.02. The firm earned $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has generated ($4.59) earnings per share over the last year (($5.90) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($7.98) to ($5.50) per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

According to the issued ratings of 13 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for APLS. The average twelve-month price target for Apellis Pharmaceuticals is $73.79 with a high price target of $130.00 and a low price target of $38.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $73.79, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 133.9% from its current price of $31.54. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Apellis Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

In the past three months, Apellis Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $25,928.00 in company stock. Only 9.50% of the stock of Apellis Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 74.28% of the stock of Apellis Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS



Earnings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($7.98) to ($5.50) per share. The P/E ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals is -5.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals is -5.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 11.68. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

