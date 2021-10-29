Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Target Raised by Barclays PLC to $145.00

Apple stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Apple stock Target Raised by Barclays PLC on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $145.00. The analysts previously had $142.00 target price. Barclays PLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of -4.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Apple traded down -$5.50 on Thursday, reaching $147.07. 2999738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77026989. On Thursday, Shares of Apple closed at $147.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.30 and its 200 day moving average is $136.42.Apple has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26. While on yearly highs and lows, Apple today has traded high as $148.70 and has touched $146.70 on the downward trend.

Apple Earnings and What to expect:

Apple last announced its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Apple has generated $3.28 earnings per share over the last year ($5.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.9. Earnings for Apple are expected to grow by 2.15% in the coming year, from $5.59 to $5.71 per share. Apple has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Apple is 29.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Apple is 29.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.23. Apple has a PEG Ratio of 2.10. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Apple has a P/B Ratio of 39.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$149.61 And 5 day price change is $3.09 (2.07%) with average volume for 5 day average is 65,333,980. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $145.35 and 20 day price change is $11.07 (7.82%) and average 20 day moving volume is 72,006,242. 50 day moving average is $147.30 and 50 day price change is $6.21 ( 4.24%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 76,702,422. 200 day moving average is $136.42 and 200 day price change is $21.68 (16.56%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 88,313,609.

Other owners latest trading in Apple :

On 10/29/2021 shares held by True Link Financial Advisors LLC were 1,220 which equates to market value of $0.17M and appx 0.00% owners of Apple

On 10/29/2021 shares held by Colorado Capital Management Inc. were 36,685 which equates to market value of $5.19M and appx 3.70% owners of Apple

On 10/29/2021 shares held by Good Life Advisors LLC were 193,440 which equates to market value of $27.37M and appx 3.70% owners of Apple

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 56.38% for Apple

