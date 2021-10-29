Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Earnings results for ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma last released its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.37) by $2.03. ARCA biopharma has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($1.61) diluted earnings per share). ARCA biopharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

like ARCA biopharma stock less than the stock of other Medical companies. 61.50% of gave ARCA biopharma an outperform vote while medical companies recieve an average of 67.30% outperform votes by .

There is not enough analysis data for ARCA biopharma.

Dividend Strength: ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma does not currently pay a dividend. ARCA biopharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

In the past three months, ARCA biopharma insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.48% of the stock of ARCA biopharma is held by insiders. Only 8.40% of the stock of ARCA biopharma is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO



The P/E ratio of ARCA biopharma is -1.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ARCA biopharma is -1.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ARCA biopharma has a P/B Ratio of 0.54. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here