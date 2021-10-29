Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Target Raised by Barclays PLC to $50.00

Arch Capital Group stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Arch Capital Group stock Target Raised by Barclays PLC on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $50.00. The analysts previously had $45.00 target price. Barclays PLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Arch Capital Group traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $42.17. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1907236. On Thursday, Shares of Arch Capital Group closed at $42.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average is $38.71.Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $43.72. While on yearly highs and lows, Arch Capital Group today has traded high as $42.48 and has touched $42.17 on the downward trend.

Arch Capital Group Earnings and What to expect:

Arch Capital Group last issued its earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Its revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Arch Capital Group has generated $1.36 earnings per share over the last year ($4.98 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.4. Earnings for Arch Capital Group are expected to grow by 24.47% in the coming year, from $3.31 to $4.12 per share. Arch Capital Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Arch Capital Group are expected to grow by 24.47% in the coming year, from $3.31 to $4.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Arch Capital Group is 8.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Arch Capital Group is 8.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.99. Arch Capital Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.18. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Arch Capital Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.30. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$42.81 And 5 day price change is -$0.87 (-2.03%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,305,220. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $41.49 and 20 day price change is $3.86 (10.11%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,561,750. 50 day moving average is $40.57 and 50 day price change is $0.36 ( 0.86%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,904,308. 200 day moving average is $38.71 and 200 day price change is $6.43 (18.06%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,093,433.

Other owners latest trading in Arch Capital Group :

On 10/29/2021 shares held by Vontobel Holding Ltd. were 8,450 which equates to market value of $0.32M and appx 0.00% owners of Arch Capital Group

On 10/28/2021 shares held by M&T Bank Corp were 28,527 which equates to market value of $1.09M and appx 0.00% owners of Arch Capital Group

On 10/28/2021 shares held by International Assets Investment Management LLC were 5,318 which equates to market value of $0.20M and appx 0.00% owners of Arch Capital Group

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 88.64% for Arch Capital Group

