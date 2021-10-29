Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Earnings results for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks last issued its earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company earned $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has generated $8.09 earnings per share over the last year ($9.17 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.4. Earnings for Arista Networks are expected to grow by 11.28% in the coming year, from $9.04 to $10.06 per share. Arista Networks has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Arista Networks will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 1st at 4:15 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

According to the issued ratings of 20 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Arista Networks stock is Buy based on the current 5 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for ANET. The average twelve-month price target for Arista Networks is $381.33 with a high price target of $440.00 and a low price target of $270.00.

Arista Networks has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $381.33, Arista Networks has a forecasted downside of 6.3% from its current price of $407.04. Arista Networks has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks does not currently pay a dividend. Arista Networks does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

In the past three months, Arista Networks insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $98,582,183.00 in company stock. 22.01% of the stock of Arista Networks is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 61.51% of the stock of Arista Networks is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET



The P/E ratio of Arista Networks is 44.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of Arista Networks is 44.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.29. Arista Networks has a PEG Ratio of 3.02. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Arista Networks has a P/B Ratio of 9.28. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

