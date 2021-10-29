Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Target Raised by Royal Bank of Canada to $166.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock Target Raised by Royal Bank of Canada on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $166.00. The analysts previously had $150.00 target price. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. traded up $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $165.41. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957574. On Thursday, Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. closed at $165.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.49 and its 200 day moving average is $138.22.Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.95 and a 12 month high of $165.99. While on yearly highs and lows, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today has traded high as $165.63 and has touched $164.00 on the downward trend.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Earnings and What to expect:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Its revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has generated $4.72 earnings per share over the last year ($4.46 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.8. Earnings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. are expected to grow by 6.40% in the coming year, from $5.31 to $5.65 per share.

Earnings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. are expected to grow by 6.40% in the coming year, from $5.31 to $5.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is 36.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is 36.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.99. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a PEG Ratio of 2.57. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a P/B Ratio of 5.06. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$163.99 And 5 day price change is $0.66 (0.40%) with average volume for 5 day average is 816,640. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $159.06 and 20 day price change is $15.47 (10.41%) and average 20 day moving volume is 889,065. 50 day moving average is $151.49 and 50 day price change is $22.99 ( 16.29%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,000,398. 200 day moving average is $138.22 and 200 day price change is $46.19 (39.17%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,024,936.

Other owners latest trading in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by M&T Bank Corp were 32,140 which equates to market value of $4.78M and appx 0.00% owners of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Transform Wealth LLC were 2,664 which equates to market value of $0.40M and appx 0.00% owners of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

On 10/28/2021 shares held by AMG National Trust Bank were 1,700 which equates to market value of $0.25M and appx 0.00% owners of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 83.12% for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

