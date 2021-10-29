Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Target Raised by Robert W. Baird to $520.00

Atlassian stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Atlassian stock Target Raised by Robert W. Baird on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $520.00. The analysts previously had $400.00 target price. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Atlassian traded up $55.43 on Thursday, reaching $472.76. 39342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1028567. On Thursday, Shares of Atlassian closed at $472.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $390.15 and its 200 day moving average is $282.87.Atlassian has a 12 month low of $176.42 and a 12 month high of $483.13. While on yearly highs and lows, Atlassian today has traded high as $483.13 and has touched $447.53 on the downward trend.

Atlassian Earnings and What to expect:

Atlassian last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Its revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has generated $0.19 earnings per share over the last year (($2.80) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Atlassian are expected to grow by 96.88% in the coming year, from $0.32 to $0.63 per share.

Earnings for Atlassian are expected to grow by 96.88% in the coming year, from $0.32 to $0.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Atlassian is -149.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Atlassian has a PEG Ratio of 58.00. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Atlassian has a P/B Ratio of 194.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$421.39 And 5 day price change is $0.21 (0.05%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,013,200. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $405.66 and 20 day price change is $25.91 (6.62%) and average 20 day moving volume is 879,035. 50 day moving average is $390.15 and 50 day price change is $79.60 ( 23.57%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 960,498. 200 day moving average is $282.87 and 200 day price change is $187.46 (81.55%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,265,396.

Other owners latest trading in Atlassian :

On 10/29/2021 shares held by PAX Financial Group LLC were 1,180 which equates to market value of $0.46M and appx 0.10% owners of Atlassian

On 10/29/2021 shares held by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. were 1,161 which equates to market value of $0.45M and appx 0.10% owners of Atlassian

On 10/29/2021 shares held by Vontobel Holding Ltd. were 7,491 which equates to market value of $2.93M and appx 0.00% owners of Atlassian

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 85.92% for Atlassian

