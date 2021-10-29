Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Target Raised by Barclays PLC to $247.00

Automatic Data Processing stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Automatic Data Processing stock Target Raised by Barclays PLC on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $247.00. The analysts previously had $227.00 target price. Barclays PLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $223.62. 1386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1328740. On Thursday, Shares of Automatic Data Processing closed at $223.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.46 and its 200 day moving average is $194.39.Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $153.49 and a 12 month high of $224.76. While on yearly highs and lows, Automatic Data Processing today has traded high as $224.23 and has touched $222.09 on the downward trend.

Automatic Data Processing Earnings and What to expect:

Automatic Data Processing last released its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has generated $6.02 earnings per share over the last year ($6.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.7. Earnings for Automatic Data Processing are expected to grow by 10.54% in the coming year, from $6.64 to $7.34 per share. Automatic Data Processing has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Automatic Data Processing is 36.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Automatic Data Processing is 36.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 26.67. Automatic Data Processing has a PEG Ratio of 2.52. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Automatic Data Processing has a P/B Ratio of 16.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$219.90 And 5 day price change is $8.23 (3.83%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,503,240. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $210.63 and 20 day price change is $23.02 (11.51%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,281,870. 50 day moving average is $206.46 and 50 day price change is $14.47 ( 6.94%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,384,940. 200 day moving average is $194.39 and 200 day price change is $58.28 (35.39%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,672,354.

Other owners latest trading in Automatic Data Processing :

On 10/29/2021 shares held by Vontobel Holding Ltd. were 9,007 which equates to market value of $1.80M and appx 0.00% owners of Automatic Data Processing

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Sigma Planning Corp were 10,043 which equates to market value of $2.01M and appx 0.10% owners of Automatic Data Processing

On 10/28/2021 shares held by M&T Bank Corp were 413,896 which equates to market value of $82.75M and appx 0.40% owners of Automatic Data Processing

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 78.39% for Automatic Data Processing

