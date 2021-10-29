Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Earnings results for Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group last issued its earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $4.69. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group has generated ($6.21) earnings per share over the last year ($2.54 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.6. Earnings for Avis Budget Group are expected to decrease by -48.43% in the coming year, from $13.73 to $7.08 per share. Avis Budget Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Avis Budget Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 877-660-6853 with passcode “13723926”.

Analyst Opinion on Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Avis Budget Group stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for CAR. The average twelve-month price target for Avis Budget Group is $114.20 with a high price target of $200.00 and a low price target of $70.00.

Avis Budget Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $114.20, Avis Budget Group has a forecasted downside of 33.5% from its current price of $171.76. Avis Budget Group has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group does not currently pay a dividend. Avis Budget Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

In the past three months, Avis Budget Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 27.40% of the stock of Avis Budget Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health.

Earnings and Valuation of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR



The P/E ratio of Avis Budget Group is 67.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Avis Budget Group is 67.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 26.60. Avis Budget Group has a PEG Ratio of 0.11. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued.

