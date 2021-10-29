BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

BrightSphere Investment Group stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. BrightSphere Investment Group Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Market Perform. The analysts previously had rating of Outperform.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $29.61. 708012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514543. Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group were trading at $29.61 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33.BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $29.71. While on yearly highs and lows, BrightSphere Investment Group's today has traded high as $29.71 and has touched $28.65 on the downward trend.

BrightSphere Investment Group Earnings and What to expect:

BrightSphere Investment Group last released its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. BrightSphere Investment Group has generated $1.75 earnings per share over the last year ($9.63 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.0. Earnings for BrightSphere Investment Group are expected to grow by 44.36% in the coming year, from $1.33 to $1.92 per share. BrightSphere Investment Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of BrightSphere Investment Group is 3.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of BrightSphere Investment Group is 3.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.98. BrightSphere Investment Group has a P/B Ratio of 6.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $27.71 And 5 day price change is $1.84 (6.82%) with average volume for 5 day average is 781,624. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $26.81 and 20 day price change is $2.70 (10.34%) and average 20 day moving volume is 506,921. 50 day moving average is $26.79 and 50 day price change is $2.66 ( 10.17%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 455,892. 200 day moving average is $23.33 and 200 day price change is $7.60 (35.82%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 452,326.

Other owners latest trading in BrightSphere Investment Group :

On 10/27/2021 shares held by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. were 1,479,304 which equates to market value of $38.65M and appx 0.40% owners of BrightSphere Investment Group

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 35,755 which equates to market value of $0.93M and appx 0.00% owners of BrightSphere Investment Group

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 38,700 which equates to market value of $1.01M and appx 0.00% owners of BrightSphere Investment Group

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 98.70% for BrightSphere Investment Group

