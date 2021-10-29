Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

Earnings results for Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $287 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Brixmor Property Group has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year ($0.65 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.4. Earnings for Brixmor Property Group are expected to grow by 8.88% in the coming year, from $1.69 to $1.84 per share. Brixmor Property Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Brixmor Property Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13722888”.

Analyst Opinion on Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

According to the issued ratings of 11 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Brixmor Property Group stock is Hold based on the current 7 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for BRX. The average twelve-month price target for Brixmor Property Group is $22.88 with a high price target of $30.00 and a low price target of $17.00.

on BRX’s analyst rating history

Brixmor Property Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.36, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.88, Brixmor Property Group has a forecasted downside of 3.2% from its current price of $23.64. Brixmor Property Group has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.65%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Brixmor Property Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Brixmor Property Group is 58.50%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Brixmor Property Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.74% next year. This indicates that Brixmor Property Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

In the past three months, Brixmor Property Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $344,300.00 in company stock. Only 0.57% of the stock of Brixmor Property Group is held by insiders. 97.02% of the stock of Brixmor Property Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX



Earnings for Brixmor Property Group are expected to grow by 8.88% in the coming year, from $1.69 to $1.84 per share. The P/E ratio of Brixmor Property Group is 36.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of Brixmor Property Group is 36.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. Brixmor Property Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.53. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Brixmor Property Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here