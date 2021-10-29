Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Earnings results for Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease last issued its earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease has generated $1.41 earnings per share over the last year ($0.47 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.2. Earnings for Broadstone Net Lease are expected to grow by 10.61% in the coming year, from $1.32 to $1.46 per share. Broadstone Net Lease has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Broadstone Net Lease will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Broadstone Net Lease stock is Hold based on the current 6 hold ratings for BNL. The average twelve-month price target for Broadstone Net Lease is $26.17 with a high price target of $27.00 and a low price target of $25.00.

Broadstone Net Lease has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.17, Broadstone Net Lease has a forecasted downside of 2.7% from its current price of $26.89. Broadstone Net Lease has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.88%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Broadstone Net Lease has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Broadstone Net Lease is 72.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Broadstone Net Lease will have a dividend payout ratio of 69.86% next year. This indicates that Broadstone Net Lease will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

In the past three months, Broadstone Net Lease insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.26% of the stock of Broadstone Net Lease is held by insiders. 74.85% of the stock of Broadstone Net Lease is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL



Earnings for Broadstone Net Lease are expected to grow by 10.61% in the coming year, from $1.32 to $1.46 per share. The P/E ratio of Broadstone Net Lease is 57.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of Broadstone Net Lease is 57.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. Broadstone Net Lease has a P/B Ratio of 1.58. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

