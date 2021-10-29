Earnings and Growth Analysis : Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Earnings results for Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker last issued its earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm earned $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bruker has generated $1.35 earnings per share over the last year ($1.55 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.5. Earnings for Bruker are expected to grow by 13.99% in the coming year, from $1.93 to $2.20 per share. Bruker has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Bruker will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 1st at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10161328”.

Analyst Opinion on Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

According to the issued ratings of 7 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Bruker stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for BRKR. The average twelve-month price target for Bruker is $74.63 with a high price target of $100.00 and a low price target of $50.00.

on BRKR’s analyst rating history

Bruker has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $74.63, Bruker has a forecasted downside of 6.5% from its current price of $79.79. Bruker has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker has a dividend yield of 0.21%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bruker has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Bruker is 11.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Bruker will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.27% next year. This indicates that Bruker will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

In the past three months, Bruker insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,001,725.00 in company stock. 27.40% of the stock of Bruker is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 69.14% of the stock of Bruker is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR



Earnings for Bruker are expected to grow by 13.99% in the coming year, from $1.93 to $2.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Bruker is 51.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Bruker is 51.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.18. Bruker has a PEG Ratio of 2.57. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Bruker has a P/B Ratio of 12.55. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here