Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Target Raised by Robert W. Baird to $120.00

Brunswick stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Brunswick stock Target Raised by Robert W. Baird on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $120.00. The analysts previously had $115.00 target price. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Brunswick traded up $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $95.70. 8061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584647. On Thursday, Shares of Brunswick closed at $95.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.04 and its 200 day moving average is $98.33.Brunswick has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $117.62. While on yearly highs and lows, Brunswick today has traded high as $96.91 and has touched $95.57 on the downward trend.

Brunswick Earnings and What to expect:

Brunswick last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. The firm earned $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Brunswick has generated $5.07 earnings per share over the last year ($7.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Earnings for Brunswick are expected to grow by 11.43% in the coming year, from $8.05 to $8.97 per share.

Earnings for Brunswick are expected to grow by 11.43% in the coming year, from $8.05 to $8.97 per share. The P/E ratio of Brunswick is 12.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Brunswick is 12.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 21.90. Brunswick has a P/B Ratio of 4.87. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$93.09 And 5 day price change is -$3.32 (-3.42%) with average volume for 5 day average is 999,300. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $97.60 and 20 day price change is -$1.47 (-1.54%) and average 20 day moving volume is 567,410. 50 day moving average is $98.04 and 50 day price change is -$7.00 ( -6.94%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 522,056. 200 day moving average is $98.33 and 200 day price change is $7.11 (8.20%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 622,244.

Other owners latest trading in Brunswick :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by M&T Bank Corp were 17,481 which equates to market value of $1.67M and appx 0.00% owners of Brunswick

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Grandfield & Dodd LLC were 202,486 which equates to market value of $19.29M and appx 1.30% owners of Brunswick

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Texas Permanent School Fund were 57,329 which equates to market value of $5.46M and appx 0.10% owners of Brunswick

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 92.73% for Brunswick

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING