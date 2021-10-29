Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Brunswick stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Brunswick Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Outperform. The analysts previously had rating of Sector Perform.

Shares of Brunswick traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $94.20. 424612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584647. Shares of Brunswick were trading at $94.20 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $97.97 and its 200 day moving average is $98.36.Brunswick has a 12 month low of $92.24 and a 12 month high of $117.62. While on yearly highs and lows, Brunswick's today has traded high as $96.91 and has touched $92.24 on the downward trend.

Brunswick Earnings and What to expect:

Brunswick last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. The company earned $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Brunswick has generated $5.07 earnings per share over the last year ($7.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Earnings for Brunswick are expected to grow by 11.43% in the coming year, from $8.05 to $8.97 per share. Brunswick has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Brunswick is 12.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.20. The P/E ratio of Brunswick is 12.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 21.85. Brunswick has a P/B Ratio of 4.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $93.07 And 5 day price change is -$0.11 (-0.12%) with average volume for 5 day average is 853,167. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $97.48 and 20 day price change is -$2.50 (-2.57%) and average 20 day moving volume is 548,902. 50 day moving average is $97.97 and 50 day price change is -$3.46 ( -3.52%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 517,399. 200 day moving average is $98.36 and 200 day price change is $5.81 (6.52%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 619,952.

Other owners latest trading in Brunswick :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by M&T Bank Corp were 17,481 which equates to market value of $1.67M and appx 0.00% owners of Brunswick

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Grandfield & Dodd LLC were 202,486 which equates to market value of $19.29M and appx 1.30% owners of Brunswick

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Texas Permanent School Fund were 57,329 which equates to market value of $5.46M and appx 0.10% owners of Brunswick

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 92.73% for Brunswick

