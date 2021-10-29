Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

Earnings results for BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $505 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.65 million. Its quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has generated $3.03 earnings per share over the last year ($2.80 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.4. Earnings for BWX Technologies are expected to grow by 8.79% in the coming year, from $3.07 to $3.34 per share. BWX Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. BWX Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 1st at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for BWX Technologies stock is Hold based on the current 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for BWXT. The average twelve-month price target for BWX Technologies is $71.67 with a high price target of $80.00 and a low price target of $65.00.

BWX Technologies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $71.67, BWX Technologies has a forecasted upside of 25.7% from its current price of $57.00. BWX Technologies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies pays a meaningful dividend of 1.50%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. BWX Technologies has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of BWX Technologies is 27.72%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, BWX Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.15% next year. This indicates that BWX Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

In the past three months, BWX Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $434,399.00 in company stock. Only 0.40% of the stock of BWX Technologies is held by insiders. 95.65% of the stock of BWX Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT



Earnings for BWX Technologies are expected to grow by 8.79% in the coming year, from $3.07 to $3.34 per share. The P/E ratio of BWX Technologies is 20.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of BWX Technologies is 20.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.05. BWX Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 3.09. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. BWX Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 8.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

