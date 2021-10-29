Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Earnings results for Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company earned $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.74 million. Capital Product Partners has generated $1.60 earnings per share over the last year ($3.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.2. Earnings for Capital Product Partners are expected to grow by 39.91% in the coming year, from $2.18 to $3.05 per share. Capital Product Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Capital Product Partners stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for CPLP. The average twelve-month price target for Capital Product Partners is $16.00 with a high price target of $16.00 and a low price target of $16.00.

Capital Product Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.00, Capital Product Partners has a forecasted upside of 18.3% from its current price of $13.53. Capital Product Partners has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners pays a meaningful dividend of 2.95%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Capital Product Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Capital Product Partners is 25.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Capital Product Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.11% next year. This indicates that Capital Product Partners will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)

In the past three months, Capital Product Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.32% of the stock of Capital Product Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP



The P/E ratio of Capital Product Partners is 4.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Capital Product Partners is 4.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 43.11. Capital Product Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.61. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

