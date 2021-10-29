Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Earnings results for Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest last released its earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm earned $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. Capital Southwest has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year ($2.88 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. Earnings for Capital Southwest are expected to grow by 7.87% in the coming year, from $1.78 to $1.92 per share. Capital Southwest has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Capital Southwest will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “7789087”.

Analyst Opinion on Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Capital Southwest stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for CSWC. The average twelve-month price target for Capital Southwest is $23.75 with a high price target of $29.00 and a low price target of $17.00.

Capital Southwest has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.75, Capital Southwest has a forecasted downside of 15.2% from its current price of $28.02. Capital Southwest has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.32%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Capital Southwest has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Capital Southwest is 106.02%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Capital Southwest will have a dividend payout ratio of 91.67% in the coming year. This indicates that Capital Southwest may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

In the past three months, Capital Southwest insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $138,715.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 7.46% of the stock of Capital Southwest is held by insiders. Only 27.12% of the stock of Capital Southwest is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC



Capital Southwest has a P/B Ratio of 1.66. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

